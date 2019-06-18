(CNN) -- President Donald Trump said Tuesday that acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan has "decided not to go forward with his confirmation process. ""Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, who has done a wonderful job, has decided not to go forward with his confirmation process so that he can devote more time to his family," Trump tweeted. "I thank Pat for his outstanding service and will be naming Secretary of the Army, Mark Esper, to be the new Acting Secretary of Defense. I know Mark, and have no doubt he will do a fantastic job!" he added. Trump announced his intention to nominate Shanahan on May 9, but the paperwork necessary to begin confirmation hearings hadn't been filed.
