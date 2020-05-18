DETROIT (AP) — It’s one way to maintain social distancing at church, for sure.
A Roman Catholic priest in the Detroit area has taken his best shot at keeping the congregation from getting too close during the coronavirus.
Photos posted on social media by St. Ambrose Church show the priest using a squirt gun to shoot holy water at parishioners on Easter Sunday.
The priest wore a mask, face shield and rubber gloves as further precautions against spreading the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.