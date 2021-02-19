Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have told Queen Elizabeth that they will not return as working members of the royal family.
"As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role. We can all live a life of service. Service is universal," a spokesperson for the couple said Friday.
The couple stepped back from official royal duties in January 2020.
This is a breaking story, more to follow...
