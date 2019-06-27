FILE- This Sept. 2014 file photo provided by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office shows Thomas Gilbert Jr., after his arrest on Sept. 18, 2014 in the town of Southampton, N.Y., on a misdemeanor charge. Gilbert, who is suspected of killing his hedge-fund father over an argument about his allowance is not mentally fit to stand trial and may be sent to a psychiatric facility as early as next week, a judge ruled Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015. (AP Photo/Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, File)