GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - As levels of pollen are on the rise, and ragweed and other allergens are in the air, doctors at Prisma Health said many people are experiencing runny noses, itchy throats and watery eyes as a result - symptoms that can be alarming as the COVID-19 pandemic continues
Dr. Vincent Green with Prisma Health Family & Internal Medicine - Five Forks said the symptoms of both allergies and COVID-19 can have similarities. Coughing, sneezing and wheezing can be symptoms of both illnesses, but allergies will not cause a fever like COVID-19 might. Alternatively, itchiness is often associated with allergies, but it is not considered a COVID symptom.
Green offered these recommendations to make the allergy season more bearable:
- Choose the best medication for your symptoms. This might require thorough research because not all over-the-counter options work the same. Nasal sprays are thought to be the most effective form of medication because they apply relief directly to the irritated area, but you might also consider an antihistamine, decongestant or nasal rinse.
- Begin incorporating medicine into your routine now. This can help your body build immunity to irritants and will give the medicine enough time to go into full effect before you see symptoms. By beginning when the weather is cooler and allergens are not as heavy, you will give your body time to fully prepare.
- Keep indoor air clean. Even though it may be tempting to open the windows to catch fresh air, this can be detrimental for people who suffer from allergies because thousands of irritants can trickle inside. Whether in your home or your car, use a fan or the air conditioner instead.
- Avoid tracking allergens inside. Wash items that have been outside and leave your shoes outside the door if possible. Wipe your pets’ paws and fur after each walk and increase the number of baths they are given for a few weeks. If you’ve spent a prolonged period outdoors or suffer from severe allergies, remove your clothing once you get indoors as well to prevent pollen from transferring to other surfaces.
- Wear a face mask outdoors. Long before the days of COVID-19 it was recommended that seasonal allergy suffers wear a mask to help filter out allergens floating in the air. If you are working outside, tending to your garden, or even going for a walk on a windy day, covering your nose and mouth can minimize your exposure to allergens.
“We’re entering the months when the pollen count is highest in our area and avoiding allergens in the air can be hard to do. It is important that individuals who suffer from allergies do what they can to limit exposure and prepare their bodies to fight irritants,” said Green, in a news release. “With enough preparation, most people will be able to take on spring activities with confidence this allergy season.”
You can see the latest allergy forecast daily on the FOX Carolina Weather page.
