COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- Helmut Albrecht, an Internal Medicine doctor for PRISMA Health, addressed some of the myths surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
In the message titled "COVID-19 vaccine myths: Get the truth," Dr. Albrecht explains the truth about many of the myths surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine. The myths that Dr. Albrecht addresses includes; "the shot will alter my DNA," "The shot will give me COVID-19," "the shot is not safe," "the shot won't protect me," and "I'm already healthy."
Dr. Albrecht says in the message, "with COVID-19 vaccines now available, understanding what is true about the vaccine is important. A vaccine is key to helping end the pandemic, but misinformation could make people hesitant to get it."
Dr. Albrecht also addresses myths such as; "the shot contains toxic ingredients," "the flu shot I received will protect me against COVID-19," and "I had COVID-19, so I don't need the vaccine."
To read Dr. Albrecht address all of these myths, you can read his full post at COVID-19 vaccine myths: Get the truth - Flourish (prismahealth.org).
