THE REPUBLIC OF EL SALVADOR ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF ITS INVITATION FOR OFFERS TO TENDER FOR CASH ITS 2023 NOTES AND 2025 NOTES

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic of El Salvador (the "Republic"), announced today the results of its invitation for each holder to submit offers (the "Offers") to tender for cash the notes set forth in the table below (collectively, the "Notes"), upon the terms and subject to the conditions described in the invitation dated September 12, 2022 (the "Invitation"), subject to an aggregate amount not to exceed U.S.$360,000,000 to purchase the principal amount of Notes accepted for tender and pay accrued interest and any premium with respect to such Notes (the "Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount"). The Invitation and withdrawal rights expired as scheduled at 12:00 p.m. New York time, on September 20, 2022.

The following table sets forth the results of the Invitation:

Securities CUSIPs, ISINs and Common

Codes Principal Amount

Outstanding as of

September 12,

2022 Principal

Amount

Tendered Percentage

of Principal

Amount

Tendered Principal

Amount

Accepted for

Purchase Approximate

Proration

Factor(1) Principal

Amount

Remaining

Outstanding

After

Repurchase 7.75% Notes due

2023 (the

" 2023 Notes ") Rule 144A CUSIP: 283875 AK8 ISIN: US283875AK83 Common Code: 015690844 U.S.$800,000,000 U.S.$179,491,000 22.44 % U.S.$133,043,000 74.11 % U.S.$666,957,000

Regulation S CUSIP: P01012 AJ5 ISIN: USP01012AJ55 Common Code: 015690909



























5.875% Notes

due 2025 (the

" 2025 Notes ") Rule 144A CUSIP: 283875 AR3 ISIN: US283875AR37 Common Code: 086183617 U.S.$800,000,000 U.S.$432,590,000 54.07 % U.S.$432,590,000 100.00 % U.S.$367,410,000

Regulation S CUSIP: P01012 AS5 ISIN: USP01012AS54 Common Code: 086183609





























(1) The approximate proration factor is subject to rounding on a case-by-case basis in connection with minimum denomination adjustments as described below.

As the amount to purchase the aggregate principal amount of Notes tendered exceeded the Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount, the principal amount of each holder's validly tendered Notes accepted for purchase is determined by multiplying each holder's tender of Notes by the approximate proration factor indicated in the table above, and rounding the product down to the nearest U.S.$1,000. The Republic has only accepted tenders of Notes subject to proration to the extent such proration does not result in (i) the relevant holder transferring Notes to the Republic in a principal amount of less than U.S.$5,000, being the minimum authorized denomination of the 2025 Notes, or U.S.$10,000 being the minimum authorized denomination of the 2023 Notes, as applicable, and (ii) the Notes in a principal amount of less than the applicable minimum denomination being returned to the relevant holder. If, due to proration, less than the applicable minimum denomination would be returned to the holders, then the Republic has either accepted all or rejected all of the tendered amount.

The settlement of validly tendered and accepted Notes is scheduled to occur on or about September 22, 2022 (the "Settlement Date"), subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Invitation. Holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase (after proration) by the Republic will be entitled to receive for such Notes the applicable purchase price plus applicable accrued and unpaid interest to (but excluding) the Settlement Date ("Accrued Interest"). The aggregate purchase price plus Accrued Interest to be paid by the Republic is U.S.$359,999,926.49. Any Notes tendered that are not accepted and purchased by the Republic as a result of the operation of the applicable proration provisions are expected to be returned to the relevant tendering holders on the Settlement Date.

The Republic reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to delay the Settlement Date.

Any holder who fails to make delivery in accordance with the Invitation shall not be entitled to receive any payment therefore unless the Republic, in its sole discretion, determines to waive any such failure.

The Republic will cancel the Notes purchased pursuant to the Invitation following the Settlement Date.

The tender and information agent for the Invitation was D.F. King & Co., Inc. (the "Tender and Information Agent") and can be reached regarding the Invitation at: salvador@dfking.com, by telephone at 1 (800) 628-8532 (U.S. toll free) and (212) 269-5550 (collect), in writing at 48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor New York, New York 10005.

The Dealer Manager for the Invitation was Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. (the "Dealer Manager") and can be reached regarding the terms of the Invitation by telephone at +1-212-250-2955 (collect) or +1-866-627-0391 (U.S. Toll-free).

This announcement is not an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to sell the Notes. The invitation for each holder to submit Offers is only being made pursuant to the Invitation. Holders of Notes should read the Invitation carefully prior to making any decision with respect to tendering Notes because it contains important information.

The distribution of materials relating to the Invitation, and the transactions contemplated by the Invitation, may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. The Invitation is made only in those jurisdictions where it is legal to do so. The Invitation is void in all jurisdictions where it is prohibited. If materials relating to the Invitation come into your possession, you are required to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions. The materials relating to the Invitation do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. The Invitation does not constitute an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction in which the Invitation is required to be made by a licensed broker or dealer and in which the Dealer Manager or any of its affiliates is so licensed, it shall be deemed to be made by the Dealer Manager or such affiliates on behalf of El Salvador. See "Certain Legal Restrictions" and "Jurisdictional Restrictions" in the Invitation.

NONE OF EL SALVADOR, THE DEALER MANAGER OR THE TENDER AND INFORMATION AGENT MAKES ANY RECOMMENDATION THAT ANY HOLDER TENDER OR REFRAIN FROM TENDERING ALL OR ANY PORTION OF THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SUCH HOLDER'S NOTES, AND NO ONE HAS BEEN AUTHORIZED BY ANY OF THEM TO MAKE SUCH A RECOMMENDATION. HOLDERS MUST MAKE THEIR OWN DECISIONS WHETHER TO TENDER NOTES, AND, IF SO, MUST DECIDE ON THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES TO TENDER.

The distribution of the Invitation and the transactions contemplated hereby may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this Invitation come are required by El Salvador and the Dealer Manager to inform themselves of and to observe any of these restrictions. Each person accepting the Invitation shall be deemed to have represented, warranted and agreed (in respect of itself and any person for whom it is acting) that it is not a person to whom it is unlawful to make an Invitation pursuant to this Invitation (including under the applicable securities laws referenced below), it has not distributed or forwarded this Invitation or any other documents or materials relating to the Invitation to any such person, and it has (before offering the Notes for exchange) complied with all laws and regulations applicable to it for the purposes of its participation in the Invitation.

This Invitation does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation by anyone in any jurisdiction in which an offer or solicitation is not authorized or in which the person making an offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make an offer or solicitation. Neither El Salvador nor the Dealer Manager accepts any responsibility for any violation by any person of the restrictions applicable in any jurisdiction.

In any jurisdiction in which the Invitation is required to be made by a licensed broker or dealer and in which the Dealer Manager or any of its affiliates is so licensed, it shall be deemed to be made by the Dealer Manager or such affiliates.

