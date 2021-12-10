Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champ Demaryius Thomas dies at 33

FILE - Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas reacts after making a catch during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the New York Giants on Oct. 15, 2017, in Denver. Thomas, who eared five straight Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl ring during a prolific receiving career spent mostly with the Broncos, has died at the age of 33. Thomas was found dead in his suburban Atlanta home Thursday night, Dec. 9, 2021, said Officer Tim Lupo, public information officer for the police department in Roswell, Ga. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)