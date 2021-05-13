Puppy rescued with collar embedded in neck

The Animal Rescued League of Iowa rescued Junie in May 2021. The puppy who was found with a collar deeply embedded in her neck.

 Animal Rescue League of Iowa/The Courier

Click here for updates on this story

    DES MOINES, Iowa (The Courier) -- When an Animal Rescue League of Iowa Animal Control Services officer responded to a call about a puppy in distress, she came across a dire situation: the young puppy’s collar was deeply embedded in her neck, nearly killing her.

The person responsible for Junie had never adjusted her collar as she grew, leaving it to dig deep into her neck like a vise, causing severe infection and unimaginable pain, according to an ARL news release.

The situation was critical, and the ARL officer rushed the puppy to the ARL’s emergency care team. Within minutes of her arrival she was in the ARL Miracle Medical Ward and under anesthesia. Junei's collar was cut off to reveal a "horrific" gaping wound less than a half inch away from the puppy's jugular vein.

"If she hadn’t been rescued, she most certainly would have died," the release said.

The dog's neck and face were swollen, and the smell of infection was "overpowering," ARL officials said. The puppy will likely need further surgery.

Those wishing to donate to Junie's medical care may do so at bit.ly/3uHI9B8 or by mail to Animal Rescue League of Iowa, 5452 NE 22nd St., IA 50313.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.