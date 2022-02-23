Putin announces a military operation in the Donbas region of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine early Thursday local time.
In the address, broadcast on Russian national television, Putin urged Ukrainian forces to lay down their arms and go home, saying all responsibility for possible bloodshed will be entirely on the conscience of the Ukrainian government.
But he added: "Our plans are not to occupy Ukraine, we do not plan to impose ourselves on anyone."
Putin's speech came as concerns mounted of an imminent full-scale Russian invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an emotional speech early Thursday that the Russian leadership had approved military action in Ukraine and vowed the country would defend itself.
This is a developing story. More to come
