NEW YORK (AP) — Olympic outfitter Ralph Lauren has unveiled a bright graphic look in Team USA uniforms for the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Games.
The uniforms to be worn by more than 600 American athletes and those competing in the Paralympics include a lightweight jacket made in part of recycled plastic bottles.
The white drawstring jacket includes a navy collar and hood, along with striped red, white and blue cuffs. It will be worn with a slim stretch white denim pant made of U.S.-grown cotton.
All had been ready to go when the Games were postponed last summer due to the pandemic.
