FILE - In this June 23, 2019 file photo, DaBaby performs "Sugar" at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Grammy-nominated rapper “DaBaby” was detained in North Carolina hours after he gave away toys to children and shortly after his concert. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police issued citations to the rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and resisting and officer Monday, Dec. 23, news outlets reported. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)