KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Volunteers checking sea turtle nests on a South Carolina beach came upon a rare sight: a white sea turtle hatchling crawling across the sand.
The town of Kiawah Island posted on its Facebook page that the Kiawah Island Turtle Patrol found a lone white baby sea turtle on Sunday.
Photos show a tiny turtle that's a creamy white color rather than the more typical gray or green of a sea turtle.
The town says the hatchling is believed to have a genetic condition called leucism, which causes animals to have reduced pigmentation.
A conservation group says such animals typically have a hard time surviving because of a lack of camouflage.
