ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cody Bellinger is in his normal spot in the starting lineup for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Bellinger is batting sixth and playing center field two days after knocking his right shoulder out of whack during his emphatic celebration after hitting a go-ahead homer in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series.
Tampa Bay first baseman Yandy Diaz is in the leadoff spot for the Rays against Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw. Right-hander Tyler Glasnow is pitching for Tampa Bay. The game is being played in the Texas Rangers’ new stadium in Arlington Texas.
