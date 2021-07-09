ELLENBORO, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a suspect who did not appear in court for a series of charges.
Deputies say that the suspect, Matthew Stamper, was arrested on 12 warrants for arrest for Failing to Appear in Court. The original warrants say that Stamper was supposed to appear in court for the following.
- Assault on a Government Official
- Multiple Larceny of Motor Vehicles
- Multiple breakings and entering incidents.
Stamper was arrested during a vehicle stop on Main Street Ellenboro, according to deputies. During the arrest, deputies say Stamper was found to have 20.4 grams of methamphetamines. As a result, he was also charged with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamines.
Stamper received a $100,000 Bond and is currently being held at the Rutherford County Jail.
Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitives is asked to call a member of the Criminal Apprehension Team at Calling 828-286-2911. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can report information to Crime Stoppers at 828-286-TIPS(8477).
