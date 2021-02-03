Read: Hill staffers sign letter urging senators to convict Trump at impeachment trial

More than 370 congressional staffers from both the House and Senate have signed a letter advocating for former President Donald Trump's conviction. In the letter they detail their experiences during the riot at the Capitol on January 6.
Read the letter:
