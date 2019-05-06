Click here for updates on this story
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI (WITI) -- Menomonee Falls police are seeking a suspect wanted for theft from the Menomonee Falls Costco location on Friday, May 3.
According to police, the suspect left the store with 24 bottles of Hennessy liquor and one Lorex brand security system, totaling $1,541.75. The suspect entered a 2018 Dodge Caravan with Minnesota plates. The license plate read BEN-904.
Any agencies with similar thefts and anyone able to assist with suspect identification is asked to please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.
