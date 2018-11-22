GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The American Red Cross said volunteers are assisting two Upstate families whose homes were damaged by fires on Thanksgiving Day.
The Red Cross said one fire was at a home on Dixie Circle in Greenville. Two adults were displaced.
The second fire was on Miller Road in Hodges. The Red Cross said two adults were displaced by that fire as well.
The Red Cross is providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
