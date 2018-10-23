WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina) - The American Red Cross said volunteers are assisting multiple families whose homes were damaged in a fire late Monday night in Woodruff.
According to the red cross, the families’ homes on Lonely Woods Lane caught fire.
The Woodruff City Fire Department battled the blaze.
The Red Cross said a total of 8 people were displaced, including five children.
The Red Cross said it is providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
