Reese Witherspoon gives an update on 'Legally Blonde 3'

Fans of Elle Woods can get ready for another explosion of all pink everything at the movies.
Reese Witherspoon, who played the character in 2001's "Legally Blonde" and its 2003 sequel told Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show Monday about plans for a third installment.
"We're meeting about it. I mean, we're definitely talking about it. I don't know. Do you guys want to see 'Legally Blonde 3'?" Witherspoon asked the audience. "I mean, it's sort of about women being underestimated and I think it's a good idea -- that things have changed, but not that much has changed!"
The Oscar winner confirmed a third film was in the works last summer with a video of herself wearing a pink bikini and floating in a pool, reminiscent of a scene from the original film.
Witherspoon's company Hello Sunshine is set to produce the movie slated for February release.
The "Legally Blonde" franchise followed a perpetually positive Woods as she pursued a law degree at Harvard University and then later a career in politics. It's unclear what's in store for Woods and what will have her bend and snap all over again.
