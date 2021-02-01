Virus Outbreak Long Term Care

Registered Pharmacist Ken Ramey with CVS, prepares to give a COVID-19 vaccine, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Isles of Vero Beach assisted and independent senior living community in Vero Beach, Fla. A federal government study last fall found that an average of one death occurred among every five assisted living facility residents with COVID-19 in states that offered data. That compares with one death among every 40 people with the virus in the general population. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

 Wilfredo Lee

(AP) - Only a little more than a third of nursing home workers have been getting shots against COVID-19 when the vaccinations are first offered. That's according to a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report Monday.

It's a national accounting of a problem that's been noted anecdotally — many nursing home workers are not getting vaccinated. The CDC looked at more than 11,000 nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities that had at least one vaccination clinic between the middle of December and the middle of January.

A CDC expert says more staffers do get vaccinated when a second or third clinic is held at a nursing home.

More news: DPH confirms 19 cases of U.K. COVID-19 variant detected in Georgia

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (AP). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.