NEW YORK (AP) — Board members at Microsoft Corp. made a decision in 2020 that it wasn’t appropriate for its co-founder Bill Gates to continue sitting on its board as they conducted a probe into the billionaire’s prior romantic relationship with a female Microsoft employee that was deemed inappropriate, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. Citing unnamed sources, The Journal reported Sunday online that the investigation began after a Microsoft engineer alleged in a letter that she had a sexual relationship with Gates over several years. Earlier this month Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates announced they were divorcing after 27 years of marriage.
