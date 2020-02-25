HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Connecticut Republicans plan to honor the three high school runners who are suing to block a policy that allows transgender athletes to compete in girls sports.
Connecticut Republican Party chairman J.R. Romano says Chelsea Mitchell, Alanna Smith and Selina Soule will be given the party's Courage Award at a fundraiser in March.
The girls filed a lawsuit earlier this month against the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, which allows athletes to compete as the gender with which they identify and several local school boards.
The lawsuit argues the transgender girls have an unfair physical advantage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.