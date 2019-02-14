LAKE WORTH, FL (FOX Carolina) - Is doorbell licking a new sport? A new viral trend? A meme?

We unfortunately do not have that answer. What we do have, however, is yet another person caught on camera licking a doorbell.

You may recall the first notable licking incident in Salinas, California: according to security camera company Ring, a homeowner there captured a man licking the doorbell for a total of three hours. Note that this doorbell was not a Ring video doorbell.

Man spent 3 hours licking doorbell at stranger’s home, police say Police in California are searching for a man who reportedly spent three hours licking a doorbell outside a stranger’s home.

Now, this latest incident out of Lake Worth, Florida. According to Ring, the man you see in the newest video stands outside of the front door and leans into the Ring video doorbell to lick it once. Then he steps away, only to go back in and continue licking the doorbell several more times.

At some point, he stops his tongue tirade and takes a moment to point at what appears to be a stack of newspapers he is holding, but Ring says it isn't clear what he is trying to point out. Then, before leaving, he gets in one last time to lick the doorbell even more.

Ring reports that the homeowner has since shared the video on to the company's companion Neighbors app, which they say helps local users stay updated on local crime and safety reports from other users. The homeowner says a police report has been filed and has reportedly identified the man.

