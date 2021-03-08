WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican National Committee is defending its right to use former President Donald Trump's name in its fundraising appeals after he demanded they put an end to the practice.
RNC chief counsel J. Justin Riemer said in a letter Monday that the RNC, "of course, has every right to refer to public figures as it engages in core, First Amendment-protected political speech, and it will continue to do so in pursuit of these common goals." But he maintained that Trump told RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel over the weekend that he approved of the RNC's current use of his name.
More news: Anderson Co. animal shelter's event waives and reduces adoption fees
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.