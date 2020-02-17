Rogers Man Arrested, Accused Of Raping Teen Girl Asking For Directions

Click here for updates on this story
BENTONVILLE, AR (KFSM) -- A Rogers man has been arrested and is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl who stopped to ask him for directions.
Bentonville Police say 37-year-old Samuel Ayala-Guzman is being held at the Benton County Jail for Rape with a bond set at $250,000.
Police say on Monday, February 10, a 12-year-old girl approached an unknown adult, later identified as Ayala-Guzman, for directions to a family member’s house.
Ayala-Guzman, allegedly, guided her behind a privacy fence that surrounds a dumpster and raped her.
Following an investigation, he was identified and arrested.
