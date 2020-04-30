Rogers Police Lieutenant plays 'Happy Birthday' on bagpipes outside grandmothers window

Click here for updates on this story
ROGERS, AR (KFSM) -- On Wednesday (April 29), the sweet sound of bagpipes rang out at Promenade Health and Rehab in Rogers.
Tom Helmich, a lieutenant at the Rogers Police Department, played "Happy Birthday" on the bagpipes outside his grandmother's window.
His grandmother, June Hudson, turned 95-years-old.
Helmich said she was "grinning ear to ear" as he played, and it was nice to see her smile.
Due to the coronavirus, he said it'd been nearly two months since he's been able to hug her.
"I wanted to crawl through the window," Helmich said of seeing June but not being able to hug her.
Helmich has been playing the bagpipes for four years and is part of the Ozark Highlanders Pipe Band in Fayetteville.
His wife, Amy Helmich, captured the video and said she's proud of her husband.
