WASHINGTON (AP) — A key Republican senator slammed President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claim that Democrats are trying to “steal” the election, even as GOP leaders struck a more neutral tone and others urged the White House to fight.
Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, the party’s 2012 presidential nominee, said Trump was within his rights to request recounts and call for investigations where evidence of irregularities exists. But Trump “is wrong to say the election was rigged, corrupt and stolen,″ Romney said, adding that Trump’s claim ”damages the cause of freedom here and around the world."
Trump said Thursday that the ballot-counting process is unfair and corrupt. State and federal officials have not reported any instances of widespread voter fraud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.