HYDERABAD, India (AP) — A man has been killed by a rooster with a blade tied to its leg during an illegal cockfight in southern India. The incident has brought focus on a practice that continues in some Indian states despite a decades-old ban.
Police say the rooster, with a 3-inch knife tied to its leg, fluttered in panic and slashed its 45-year-old owner in his groin last week.
The incident occurred in Lothunur village of Telangana state. The man died due to excessive bleeding before he could be taken to a hospital.
Police have filed a case and are looking for over a dozen of people involved in organizing the cockfight.
More news: Spartanburg KFC holds a benefit for family of 19-month-old killed in fire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.