GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Roper Mountain Science Center announced Thursday they will be firing up a new holiday light show in 2018: A laser show.

The laser show will be in the Roper Mountain Science Center’s Hooper Planetarium for four days only in December.

The show dates are on Friday, Dec. 14, Saturday, Dec. 15, Friday, Dec. 21 and Saturday, Dec. 22. Showtimes and details are available at RoperMountain.org.

Officials said people should pre-order their tickets online because all shows are expected to sell out.

Tickets are $8 per person (adults and kids) and $4 for Roper Mountain Science Center members.

The laser shows are not recommended for kids age 5 and under.

