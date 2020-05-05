Ruth Bader Ginsburg 'resting comfortably' after nonsurgical treatment for benign gallbladder condition

Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent nonsurgical treatment for a benign gallbladder condition Tuesday afternoon at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, a court spokeswoman said in a statement.
After the court's first day of oral arguments by phone Monday morning, Ginsburg went for outpatient tests at a hospital in Washington. Those tests, according to the statement, "confirmed that she was suffering from a gallstone that had migrated to her cystic duct, blocking it and causing an infection."
Ginsburg is currently "resting comfortably" and will participate in Wednesday's oral arguments by phone from the hospital. She expects to stay in the hospital for a "day or two."
Ginsburg, 87, has suffered four bouts of cancer.
The justices are hearing oral arguments by telephone because of Covid-19, and Wednesday they are scheduled to hear a case concerning the Affordable Care Act's so-called contraceptive mandate.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
