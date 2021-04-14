RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX CAROLINA) -- Deputies at the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office need help to find missing woman.
Pamela Jackson Legrand, 56, was last seen on April 13 in Rutherfordton. She could be wearing a blue button-up shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff's Office at 828-286-2911 or CRIME STOPPERS at 828-286-8477.
