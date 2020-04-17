Rutherford County Schools expands free meal program to 26 sites

Click here for updates on this story
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) -- Officials with Rutherford County Schools have expanded its free meal program to a total of 26 sites.
The sites offer free breakfast and lunch for anyone 18 and younger during the COVID-19 shutdown. One of its sites, LaVergne Lake, has provided as many as 400 meals a day.
Director of Schools, Bill Spurlock, assisted in the program at LaVergne Lake Elementary School.
“It’s a valuable program that delivers an important service to children and families,” Spurlock said. “I want our cafeteria workers to know that I would never ask them to do a job that I’m not willing to do myself.”
Adults will also be served for $2 breakfast and $3.80 for lunch. Exact change is a must.
Starting Monday April 20th, the following locations will serve hot meals to go from 8-9 a.m. (breakfast) and 11 a.m.-12 p.m. (lunch) Monday through Friday for the remainder of the school year:
Barfield Elementary Buchanan Elementary Cedar Grove Elementary Central Magnet School Christiana Elementary Christiana Middle David Youree Elementary John Colemon Elementary Kittrell Elementary LaVergne High LaVergne Lake Elementary LaVergne Middle LaVergne Primary McFadden School of Excellence Oakland High Oakland Middle Riverdale High Rocky Fork Elementary Rocky Fork Middle Roy Waldron Elementary Smyrna Elementary Smyrna High Smyrna Middle Smyrna Primary Stewartsboro Elementary Whitworth-Buchanan Middle Meals will be available to pick-up as a drive through or walk-up at each of the sites. There is no dine-in option.
For more information, check out the school district website here.
