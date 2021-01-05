RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office say that they have arrested a Spartanburg man on multiple charges.
Deputies say that 32-year-old Stephone Lovell Kerns on charges of Armed Robbery and Possession of a Firearm as a Felon.
According to deputies, Kerns was believed to be the suspect accused of robbing a HomeTrust Bank location in Forest City on December 21.
Deputies in Rutherford County say they believed that Kerns was the same suspect believed to be connected to multiple robberies in the Spartanburg area.
Detectives in Rutherford and Spartanburg County began a joint investigation along wither cooperating with the FBI and according to RCSO, the investigation concluded that around 17 robberies of various businesses and financial institutions could be connected to the HomeTrust Bank robbery.
On Wednesday, deputies say an employee of the HomeTrust Bank in Forest City noticed a suspicious person that was wearing clothes similar to the suspect that robbed the same location on December 21.
Deputies and police were dispatched to Butler Rd. to try to locate the suspect and a car chase began when the suspect fled the scene, according to RCSO.
Deputies say that the suspect fled on foot after wrecking the vehicle he was operating and was eventually found hiding in the woods by RCSO.
Kerns has a criminal history including a previous robbery conviction and deputies say his status as a felon makes him unable to lawfully carry a firearm.
Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.
