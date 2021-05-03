RUTHERFORDTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Rutherfordton Police Department says they are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of cashing a fraudulent check with a stolen North Carolina Drivers License.
Officers say the fraudulent check was cashed at the State Employees Credit Union on April 26. They add that she attempted to cash another check at the BB&T Bank in Rutherfordton using a different North Carolina Driver's License on the same day. She then left Rutherfordton and attempted to cash checks at Shelby and Kings Mountain State Employee Credit Unions.
According to officers, the suspect was driving a four door dark color SUV (pictured to the right).
Anyone with information concerning the suspect is asked to call Lt. Ricky Gilbert at 828-287-5062 Ext 601, 828-289-0383, or 828-286-2911 after hours.
