GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Safe Harbor announced on Facebook that thieves had hit the nonprofit’s maintenance van and box truck, stealing tools and equipment.
Safe Harbor, which offers an array of services to help Upstate victims of domestic violence and their children, said the stolen items are used by their Facilities Team and are essential to the day-to-day operations and maintenance of their three shelters.
The nonprofit has asked for help getting replacement items and shared a link to their Amazon wish list.
