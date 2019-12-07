Salvation Army receives gold Krugerrand coins in red kettle

Click here for updates on this story
Bay City (WJRT) -- The Salvation Army of Bay County took a big step toward its annual red kettle campaign goal with a pair of gold coins this week.
An anonymous donor dropped two gold Krugerrands into the red kettle outside the Kroger on Euclid Avenue in Bay City. They were wrapped inside a dollar bill to conceal them.
Krugerrands are made from an ounce of pure gold in South Africa. Similar coins donated to the Salvation Army have netted more than $1,000 apiece in past years.
The red kettles will be out until Christmas Eve collected money to pay for a variety of Salvation Army programs that take place all year.
