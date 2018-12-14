Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The following streets will be partially or fully closed from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 15 for The Santa Run 5K and Jingle Trot 2M:
• Westfield Street, from the Kroc Center to W. Broad Street
• W. Broad Street, from Westfield to Main Street
• River Street, from Main Street to Richardson Street
• Richardson Street, from W. Broad Street to College Street
• College Street, from Richardson Street to Main Street
• Main Street, from College Street to Augusta Street
• Augusta Street, from Main Street to University Street
• University Street, from Augusta Street to Howe Street
• S. Hudson Street, from the Swamp Rabbit Trail to Welborn Street
• Welborn Street, from S. Hudson Street to Nassau Street
Roads will be closed for brief periods, in most cases involving only one lane of travel. Roads will reopen on a progressive basis as participants proceed through the race courses.
For more information, call 864-423-1482, email Kerrie Sijon or visit http://greenvillesantarun.com/.
Greenlink Deviations - due to the road closures above, the Heart of Main trolley and the Top of Main trolley will begin service at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Additionally, the following Greenlink bus stops will not be serviced from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday:
• E McBee Ave & Falls St – Routes 1, 14
• E McBee Ave & Church St – Routes 1, 4, 14
• McBee Station – Routes 1, 14
• E Washington Ave & Toy St – Routes 1, 14
• E Washington Ave & Cleveirvine Ave – Routes 1, 14
• E Washington St & Ebaugh Ave – Route 14
• E Washington St & Laurens Rd – Route 14
• Richardson St & Buncombe St – Routes 11, 12
• Townes St & W Elford Ave – Routes 11, 12
• W Park Ave & N Main St – Routes 11, 12
• River St & Falls Park Dr – Routes 4, 6, 10
• River St & Rhett St – Routes 6, 10
• Rhett St & N Markley St – Route 6
• Augusta St & S Main St – Route 10
• Augusta St & University St – Route 10
• Augusta St & Field St – Route 10
• Augusta St & Thruston St – Route 10
• Augusta St & Dunbar St – Route 10
