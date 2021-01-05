SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — For the second straight year, the city of Savannah is canceling its traditional St. Patrick's Day events due to the coronavirus pandemic.
WTOC-TV reports Mayor Van Johnson announced Tuesday during his first weekly update of 2021 that he spoke with health officials and city leaders before making the decision to cancel this year's celebrations.
Johnson says he'd hoped and prayed that the city's COVID-19 situation would improve, but behavior by residents and visitors over the holidays did not make him confident in allowing the parade to happen.
The holiday is one of the city's most popular holiday, drawing thousands annually.
More news: Proud Boys leader banned from Washington, DC after arrest on vandalism and weapons charges
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.