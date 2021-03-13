Sarah Hardilek uses a mechanical lift to hang green streamers for St. Patrick’s Day at the Plant Riverside hotel and entertainment complex in Savannah, Ga., on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Savannah officials have cancelled the South’s largest St. Patrick’s Day parade for a second year because of the coronavirus. Regardless, big crowds are expected for the Irish holiday, raising concerns that Savannah’s celebration could cause an outbreak. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum)