COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Republican leader of the committee that writes South Carolina's budget says he is waiting for more guidance before he makes any recommendations on how to spend the state's share of $1.9 trillion in COVID-19 relief from the federal government.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined colleagues in 20 other states in a letter asking Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for clarity on how the money can be spent.
They think the Biden administration is preventing the money from being spent on tax cuts. House Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith says he will create a committee before the end of the month to study how to spend the state's $2.1 billion share of the latest federal COVID-19 relief.
