COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina health and education officials want students to come up with a short song to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The winning jingle will get the winner’s school $10,000 toward music programs and be recorded and featured in statewide radio advertisements in 2022. Individual students, classes or groups can all compete in The Sing It to Win It campaign.
The deadline is Jan. 31. Five finalists will be chosen and and put up for a vote on both the state Department of Education and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s social media.
