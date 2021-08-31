COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss the state's education report card and said she was "very concerned" over the results.
The 2021 report cards include results from state assessments administered in Spring 2021, according to officials.
“The state assessment results reflected on the 2021 report cards confirm the alarming trends we have observed from locally administered formative assessments throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “These achievement gaps, particularly amongst our youngest learners, demonstrate just how much learning has been disrupted and how important it is for every student to be face to face with their teacher every day. Fortunately, every school and district has been equipped with the tools to track and respond to unfinished learning long before the release of these results and have already begun to deploy resources and programs to address individual student needs and overall academic achievement.”
Spearman says that while they anticipated that results would be different due to the pandemic, students were unable show levels of growth that they hoped for going into the last school year.
According to Spearman, the largest drop in results was for third grade.
Spearman did note that the state did manage to graduate a significant number of high school students. She added that it was one of the highlights of the state report card.
South Carolina also saw a decline in the state assessment participation rates, according to officials. This decline comes from the United States Department of Education's (USDE) decision to grant flexibility in administering assessments and waiving federal accountability requirements due to COVID-19. A family that determined it was unsafe to attend school to take the test was not penalized, according to officials.
The descriptive ratings of Excellent, Good, Average, Below Average and Unsatisfactory were not assigned to schools this time. This change was due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the adjusted requirements from the USDE. Despite these limitations, information regarding graduation rates, teacher/administrator salaries and retention, and other details are on the report card, according to officials. The SCDE says that they hope that parents, communities and school leaders will use these report cards to address the challenges and work needed to help students.
“While these sharp declines in student achievement will be discouraging to many, for our educators this makes them more determined than ever to restore what our students are capable of when in the classroom full time,” said David Mathis, SCDE’s Deputy Superintendent of College and Career Readiness. “Preliminary data prepared us for what was coming, and thanks to federal funds, our districts will now have access to resources unlike ever before that we believe will help produce historic achievement for our students. Districts developed Academic Recovery Plans after carefully analyzing assessment results and have actionable goals and strategies in place designed to increase student achievement.”
Officials say that South Carolina received a total of $3.3 billion in COVID-19 relief funding and had its plan for the funds approved by the U.S. Department of education. One key focus of this plan is to address the impact of lost instructional time, according to officials. The SCDE is working with partners to provide tutoring to students that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Department of Education plans to audit some school districts and their curriculum to meet the needs of students, according to Spearman.
“Our students perform at their best when they are face-to-face inside the classroom with their teacher,” said Superintendent Spearman. “We believe these results are an anomaly and we can best change that by ensuring every school remains open and is a safe environment for our students to learn and our teachers to educate them.”
You can view the complete results and report card from 2020-2021 at SC School Report Card (screportcards.com)
