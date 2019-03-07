Pickens, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission doesn't want you to worry if you see smoke coming from Table Rock State Park today.
Officials say they will be conducting a 45-acre prescribed burn beginning around noon today.
According to the forestry commission, the burn will reduce the amount of fuel on the forest floor, which can help prevent catastrophic wildfires in the area.
The Forestry Commission is managing the burn in cooperation with The Nature Conservancy and South Carolina State Parks.
While the park will be open, the east gate will be closed today and the Lakeside Trail will also be closed.
