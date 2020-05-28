(FOX Carolina) - Days after cell phone video showed a white police officer kneeling on a black man's neck during an arrest in Minneapolis, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers' Association has taken to Facebook to officially condemn what happened.
The condemnation comes three days after the death of George Floyd, who died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck during an arrest while other officers looked on. Video of the arrest quickly went viral across social media, garnering ire for Chauvin, his officers, and the Minneapolis police department. Part of the ire has included protests and eventually riots.
In a post penned by executive director Ryan Alphin, SCLEOA says while a full investigation will occur, they say no law enforcement training teaches officers to kneel on suspects' necks for several minutes. Alphin's condemnation says incidents like the one in Minneapolis stain the reputation of law enforcement everywhere.
The text of the post follows:
When something is right, defend it with all you have. When something is wrong, condemn it equally. Cases like George Floyd must not only be condemned by the community but also by law enforcement leadership. While a full investigation will occur, there is no law enforcement training that teaches officers to kneel on a controlled suspects neck for minutes on end. Police officers should be held to the highest standard and the many diverse officers I know across South Carolina want it no other way. Law enforcement is a noble profession tarnished by a small percentage of officers who are not dedicated to upholding the oath they took to serve and protect their communities. We are better when police and the community they serve work together.
