COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — To mark National HIV Testing Day, South Carolina health officials are offering free testing for HIV and sexually transmitted diseases later this week. Several health departments across the state are offering free testing Tuesday. The Department of Health and Environmental Control is recommending making an appointment. State health officials also say adults can also order up to two free kits to test themselves at home at together.takemehome.org. National HIV Testing Day is actually Sunday, but health officials decided to offer the free testing Tuesday. At least 20,000 people in South Carolina have HIV.
