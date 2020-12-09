COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, SC Senate president Harvey Peeler announced that he has pre-filed legislation to restructure the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
Peeler said the bill will not create any additional agencies. The health sector of DHEC will turn into the Department of Behavioral and Public Health, combining DHEC's current health health division with the Department of Mental Health and the Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DOADAS).
"No one is in control at DHEC and hasn't been for quite some time. I know because the Senate Medical Affairs Committee has screened four DHEC director-appointees in just seven years," said Peeler in a news release. "This legislation will ensure government runs more effieicentily and will give each agency clearly defined responsibilities."
If passed, the changes to DHEC would go into effect upon signature of the governor.
