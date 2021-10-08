COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The law license of Cory Fleming, the former attorney for the family of Gloria Satterfield in the Alex Murdaugh saga, was suspended Friday, according to the South Carolina Supreme Court.
The South Carolina Supreme Court announced the suspension on the South Carolina Judicial Branch's website.
Fleming's suspension comes after the family of Gloria Satterfield, Murdaugh's former housekeeper who died in 2018, reached a settlement with Fleming.
Satterfield's family worked with Fleming to settle with Murdaugh following Satterfield's death. Fleming was able to recover $4.3 million for claims against Murdaugh for his involvement in Gloria's death. However, Satterfield's family says they never received any money.
Fleming and his law firm said they were victims in Murdaugh's fraudulent scheme.
Previously: Attorney: Fleming, sons of Murdaugh's former housekeeper reach settlement after learning Murdaugh stole funds
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.