COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — With new COVID-19 cases reaching record levels in South Carolina, a teachers group is asking districts to go back to all-virtual teaching until this second spike in the virus can be flattened.
The plea was given more emotional weight over the weekend after the death of 50-year-old third-grade teacher Staci Blakely. Her family asked Lexington School District 1 to publicly announce her death from COVID-19 to remind people how serious the disease can be.
At least four school districts in South Carolina have returned to all-virtual learning, including 12,000 students in the Orangeburg County School District.
Nearly a quarter of the state's districts are teaching in person every day.
More news: Raffensperger says Biden won, again; says conspiracy theories hurt the state
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.