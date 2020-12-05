BLUFFTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina town is changing up its Christmas parade because of COVID-19.
In Bluffton, the parade floats will stand still and the spectators will drive by Saturday in vehicles in what the town is calling a reverse Christmas parade.
Officials say it is the safest way the town could think of to hold a Christmas parade with COVID-19 still spreading.
The floats will be at least 10 feet away from each other and none of them can throw candy or other items. The town limited the number of floats to 50.
